SPC Financial Inc. Has $18.09 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.0% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $18,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,275. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $82.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

