SPC Financial Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,188,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,770,693,000 after purchasing an additional 525,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,796,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,825,000 after purchasing an additional 480,742 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,503,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,660,000 after buying an additional 127,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,118. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Elizabeth Kathryn King sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $499,469.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,461.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,384 shares of company stock worth $10,222,586 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.85.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,186. The stock has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $136.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.97.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

