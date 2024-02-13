SPC Financial Inc. Increases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,675 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,978,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,566,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $89.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.00.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

