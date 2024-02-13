SPC Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,441 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after buying an additional 182,857 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,475,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,270,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. New Street Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Melius cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.26.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

