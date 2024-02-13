SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 1,810 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $8,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,438,988,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17,543.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,252,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,031 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 902,182 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,183,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 62,145.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 491,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,058,000 after purchasing an additional 490,325 shares during the last quarter.

BATS COWZ traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.76. 2,016,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.45.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

