SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 430 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 237,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 2.4% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $21,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $3.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.57. 186,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.99. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $105.10.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
