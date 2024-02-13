SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 430 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 237,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 2.4% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $21,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $3.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.57. 186,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.99. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.