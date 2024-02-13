SPC Financial Inc. Sells 132 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Chubb by 39.6% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.84.

Chubb Price Performance

CB traded down $1.68 on Tuesday, reaching $246.33. The stock had a trading volume of 553,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,203. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.21 and a 200-day moving average of $218.20. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $250.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $100.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

