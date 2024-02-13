SPC Financial Inc. Sells 257 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.82. The stock had a trading volume of 111,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,893. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $87.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACHC shares. TheStreet downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $609,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 710,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,186,799.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

