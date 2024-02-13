SPC Financial Inc. Sells 3,099 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $16,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJK. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 40,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 54,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2,972.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 398,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,902,000 after buying an additional 385,716 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $81.96. 169,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,116. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.22. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $83.43.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.