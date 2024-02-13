SPC Financial Inc. Sells 3,099 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $16,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJK. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 40,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 54,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2,972.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 398,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,902,000 after buying an additional 385,716 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $81.96. 169,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,116. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.22. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $83.43.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Waste Management: Is it a good use of your time?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.