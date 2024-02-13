SPS Commerce’s (SPSC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $205.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.40.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SPSC

SPS Commerce Stock Down 4.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $201.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 114.28 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $137.52 and a 52 week high of $218.74.

In other news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total value of $626,153.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,273.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $2,310,032.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,137,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total transaction of $626,153.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,273.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,029 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,854. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.