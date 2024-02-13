SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Shares Down 49.7%

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 49.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.42 and last traded at C$6.58. 1,643,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 309% from the average session volume of 401,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.08.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSRM. National Bankshares dropped their price target on SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Desjardins set a C$22.75 price target on SSR Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SSR Mining from C$22.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.68.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.80.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

