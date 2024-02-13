Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $263.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.40 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 22.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.
Star Bulk Carriers Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ SBLK traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $21.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.11. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,499,000 after buying an additional 2,227,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,944,000 after purchasing an additional 899,337 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 678.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 616,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 537,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,488,000 after purchasing an additional 249,770 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at $4,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.
