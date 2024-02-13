State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 431.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of DT opened at $52.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.88. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 79.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,371,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,115 shares in the company, valued at $29,076,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $113,302.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,008.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,371,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,115 shares in the company, valued at $29,076,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,896 shares of company stock worth $5,207,653 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

