State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,890 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Vistra were worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 323.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,703,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3,796.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,281,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,712,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE VST opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $44.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

