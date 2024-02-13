State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,949 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in BILL were worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in BILL by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in BILL by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in BILL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in BILL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in BILL by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BILL. William Blair cut shares of BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BILL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.85.

BILL stock opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.94 and a 1-year high of $139.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.11 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $84,869.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,065.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $84,869.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,065.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $818,155.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,966,930.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,557. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

