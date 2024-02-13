State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,231 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,231 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 95.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.06.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $48.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average is $50.18.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.07%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

