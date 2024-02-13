Status Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 13th. In the last week, Status has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0388 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $150.46 million and $5.65 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015357 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014612 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,842.69 or 1.00053370 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00180992 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00009470 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,875,440,739 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,875,440,738.64392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03923324 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $5,306,168.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.