Stephens Raises Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $16.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stephens from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Affirm from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Affirm from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.97.

Get Affirm alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AFRM

Affirm Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Affirm

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 3.72. Affirm has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49.

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $3,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $3,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $116,321,771.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,592,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,748,778.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,036,591 shares of company stock valued at $122,951,772. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Affirm by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Affirm by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.