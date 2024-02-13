Stifel Nicolaus Increases ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $24.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

ZI stock opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.51.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $641,000. Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $9,853,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 235,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 451,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

