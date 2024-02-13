Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for February 13th (AA, BCOV, BMY, EFX, EW, FTNT, GIB, GPK, GSK, JEF)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, February 13th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $310.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $210.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $75.00 target price on the stock.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

GSK (NYSE:GSK) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a sell rating to a hold rating. Societe Generale currently has $87.50 target price on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $68.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $51.00.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

