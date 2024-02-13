StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Stock Performance

NYSE LODE opened at $0.48 on Friday. Comstock has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $56.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47.

Institutional Trading of Comstock

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Comstock by 41.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,193,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 929,279 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Comstock by 609.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 275,060 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comstock during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Comstock by 98.9% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 325,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 161,871 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comstock by 27.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 151,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Company Profile

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

