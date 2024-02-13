StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVU opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. CPI Aerostructures has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $4.60.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 154.84% and a net margin of 10.61%.
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
