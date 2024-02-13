StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVU opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. CPI Aerostructures has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $4.60.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 154.84% and a net margin of 10.61%.

Institutional Trading of CPI Aerostructures

About CPI Aerostructures

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 62,452 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 65,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.