StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $3.94.

In other FreightCar America news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil bought 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $52,216.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAIL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in FreightCar America by 69.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 693,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 285,119 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America in the first quarter valued at $386,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 95.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the first quarter worth about $820,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

