StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
FreightCar America Price Performance
NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $3.94.
Insider Activity at FreightCar America
In other FreightCar America news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil bought 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $52,216.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FreightCar America
About FreightCar America
FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FreightCar America
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 attractive stocks that insiders are buying
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.