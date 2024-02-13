StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Up 6.8 %

JAGX opened at $0.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 370.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,191.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAGX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $1,079,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 112,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

