StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Stock Up 6.8 %
JAGX opened at $0.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 370.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,191.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Health
About Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jaguar Health
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 attractive stocks that insiders are buying
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.