StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NS. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NuStar Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.43.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy Price Performance

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

NS stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuStar Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 44.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuStar Energy

(Get Free Report)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.