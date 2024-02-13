StockNews.com Downgrades CEMEX (NYSE:CX) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CX. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of CEMEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.20 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of CEMEX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CEMEX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.37.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CEMEX

CEMEX Stock Up 1.7 %

Institutional Trading of CEMEX

Shares of CX opened at $7.79 on Friday. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CEMEX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 255,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 19,051 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in CEMEX by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 23,725 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CEMEX by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in CEMEX by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 53,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CEMEX by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,277,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,789,000 after purchasing an additional 270,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

About CEMEX

(Get Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.