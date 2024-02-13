StockNews.com Upgrades Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RCKT

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

Insider Transactions at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $29.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a current ratio of 13.35. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $32.53.

In other news, Director Gotham Makker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $450,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,296,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,210,077.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 154,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 42,834 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,072,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,155,000 after acquiring an additional 405,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $7,293,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 155,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.