S&U plc (SUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

S&U plc (LON:SUSGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.44) per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

S&U Price Performance

LON SUS traded up GBX 14.74 ($0.19) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,939.74 ($24.50). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978. S&U has a twelve month low of GBX 1,850 ($23.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,570 ($32.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.81, a quick ratio of 58.00 and a current ratio of 47.78. The stock has a market cap of £235.68 million, a PE ratio of 720.37 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,132.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,196.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&U

In other S&U news, insider Anthony M. V. Coombs sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,205 ($27.85), for a total value of £143,325 ($181,011.62). 82.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About S&U

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

