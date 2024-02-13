Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Summit Financial Group Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $28.47 on Friday. Summit Financial Group has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $31.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06. The firm has a market cap of $417.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.40.
Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Summit Financial Group Company Profile
Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.
