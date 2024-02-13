Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.28% from the company’s current price.

SUM has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

Shares of Summit Materials stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.80. The company had a trading volume of 54,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,361. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.32.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 175,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 84,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 45,250.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Summit Materials by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

