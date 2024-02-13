Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUMGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:SUM traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.05. The stock had a trading volume of 137,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.30. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $39.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.32.

Institutional Trading of Summit Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUM. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 81.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 37.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter worth $32,000.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

