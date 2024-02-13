Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

NYSE:SUM traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.05. The stock had a trading volume of 137,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.30. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $39.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUM. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 81.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 37.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter worth $32,000.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

