Summit Materials (SUM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Summit Materials to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.32. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $39.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Summit Materials by 81.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Summit Materials by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the third quarter worth about $190,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Summit Materials by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUM. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.30.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

