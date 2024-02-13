Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Short Interest Down 18.5% in January

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the January 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 743,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sun Communities

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Presima Securities ULC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 196,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,249,000 after purchasing an additional 32,904 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Sun Communities by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $5,594,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUI shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Sun Communities Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SUI traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.86. 253,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,616. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $159.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.81, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.55.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 203.28%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

