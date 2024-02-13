Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Short Interest Down 19.0% in January

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the January 15th total of 3,790,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 805,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Sunoco Stock Performance

Shares of SUN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.19. 89,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,604. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $40.81 and a 12-month high of $63.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.17.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.842 dividend. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SUN shares. StockNews.com raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup raised Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

Insider Activity at Sunoco

In related news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $416,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunoco

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

Featured Stories

