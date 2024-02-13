Sunoco (SUN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Sunoco to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sunoco Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $61.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.28. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $40.81 and a 1 year high of $63.96.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $416,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunoco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Sunoco by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1,315.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

See Also

