Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) PT Raised to $961.00 at Barclays

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $691.00 to $961.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.32% from the stock’s previous close.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nomura started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.50.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $773.01 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $85.61 and a 12 month high of $810.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $390.47 and a 200-day moving average of $315.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $5,043,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $5,043,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,362 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,352 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,481,000 after purchasing an additional 105,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 197,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after purchasing an additional 171,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after purchasing an additional 53,564 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,768 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

