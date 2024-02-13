SWS Partners Acquires 8,309 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

SWS Partners raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 3.0% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $8,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHR stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.80. 368,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,743. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $51.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.43 and a 200 day moving average of $48.63.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

