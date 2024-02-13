SWS Partners Boosts Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 926.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $62,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HYG stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $76.69. The stock had a trading volume of 31,503,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,828,871. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.17. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.68 and a one year high of $78.08.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.