SWS Partners Cuts Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

SWS Partners trimmed its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Lennox International were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lennox International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,691,000 after buying an additional 24,870 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lennox International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Lennox International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Lennox International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,683,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Lennox International by 151.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lennox International from $392.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upgraded Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $340.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Lennox International from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $415.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total value of $414,352.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,624,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennox International Price Performance

NYSE:LII traded down $14.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $435.56. 229,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,679. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $232.00 and a one year high of $458.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $436.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

