SWS Partners Cuts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

SWS Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,474 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

VRTX stock traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $416.89. 274,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,433. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $283.60 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $412.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.