SWS Partners Has $16.95 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SWS Partners lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.3% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 209,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,096,000 after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 116,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $636,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

IVV traded down $5.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $498.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,157,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,712,224. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $505.92. The stock has a market cap of $385.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $480.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.59.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

