SWS Partners Has $3.49 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

SWS Partners lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 97.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises approximately 1.3% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.43. 201,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,982. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.15 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.13.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

