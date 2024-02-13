SWS Partners Increases Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ LAMR traded down $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.70. 183,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.81. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $112.34.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

