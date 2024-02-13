SWS Partners Increases Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

SWS Partners increased its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare accounts for about 1.2% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 6,065.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2,422.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,202,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $2,249,766.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,657,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,295,717.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,202,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 939,020 shares of company stock worth $74,143,110 over the last 90 days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare stock traded down $4.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,672,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,612. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

