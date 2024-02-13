SWS Partners Purchases 1,489 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

SWS Partners increased its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in RH were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RH during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,418,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in RH by 2,139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,831,000 after buying an additional 71,665 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in RH by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 491,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,040,000 after buying an additional 320,538 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC raised its holdings in RH by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in RH by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,692,000 after buying an additional 49,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $14,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $14,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total transaction of $694,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,523 shares of company stock worth $25,770,327 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE RH traded down $13.05 on Tuesday, reaching $265.74. 370,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,662. RH has a one year low of $207.26 and a one year high of $406.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.80.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($1.36). RH had a return on equity of 81.84% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.67 EPS. RH’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on RH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

View Our Latest Report on RH

About RH

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.