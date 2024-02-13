SWS Partners Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

SWS Partners increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 2.1 %

UPS traded down $3.06 on Tuesday, hitting $144.39. 1,413,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,352,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.31 and its 200-day moving average is $157.22. The company has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.29.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

