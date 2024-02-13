SWS Partners Sells 14,017 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

SWS Partners reduced its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,017 shares during the quarter. WestRock accounts for about 1.1% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in WestRock were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,739,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in WestRock by 59.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WestRock by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,073 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,428,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,986,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of WRK traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $42.49. 1,724,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223,841. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.57. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $43.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

