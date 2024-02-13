SWS Partners Sells 2,025 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

SWS Partners lowered its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,180 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CTSH traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.60. 1,012,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,817,204. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $78.93.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

