SWS Partners Sells 3,647 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

SWS Partners decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for about 1.2% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.09. The stock had a trading volume of 762,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,052. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.13 and a 200 day moving average of $150.23. The stock has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $173.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

