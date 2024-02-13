SWS Partners Sells 4,744 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

SWS Partners trimmed its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,950,859,000 after purchasing an additional 32,387,593 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $510,085,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739,560 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,566,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,699,177.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,699,177.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,044,807.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,056,240 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.96.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded down $1.85 on Tuesday, reaching $68.57. 5,578,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,080,260. The company has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.52. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

